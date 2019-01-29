Doritos remakes Backstreet Boys classic with Chance the Rapper for Super Bowl ad

Doritos just dropped a hip hop version of the 1990s boy-band classic "I Want it That Way." The video, starring the Backstreet Boys and Chance the Rapper, will run as a 30-second Super Bowl ad.

The extended cut, released today, shows Chance being thrust into a set resembling one that served as the scene of the original music video. A version of the original published on the band's YouTube page in 2009 has amassed more than 565 million views.

The ad, by Goodby Silverstein & Partners, is for the PepsiCo-owned brand's new Flamin' Hot Nacho flavor. Doritos will support the ad with a Snapchat lens debuting Super Bowl Sunday in which users can "go full Backstreet, creating dynamic content of themselves in iconic '90s accessories inspired by the Backstreet Boys," according to a press release. The "NowItsHot" campaign will include more remix collaborations in the coming weeks, according to Doritos.

Doritos began teasing the boy band-hip hop mashup on Jan. 17.

The spot continues PepsiCo's strategy of filling its Super Bowl spots with celebrities. The ad for the company's flagship soda, released Monday, stars Steve Carell, Cardi B and Lil Jon. PepsiCo's spot for its Bubly sparkling water brand will star Michael Bublé. It has not been released yet.