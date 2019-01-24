Expensify debuts music video starring 2 Chainz in Super Bowl push

Expensify it looking to build excitement for its first Super Bowl ad with a music video starring rapper 2 Chainz and actor Adam Scott.

In the music video, released on Thursday, viewers will be able to interact with the content by "expensing" items. Throughout the video there are "receipts" for various items that appear on screen that viewers can take a picture of and then upload into the Expensify app for a chance to win cash or the items themselves. Prizes range from an ice-sculptured sports car, an Audi R8 and a diamond-encrusted football.

The goal of the "receipts" concept is to have people test out the Expensify app.

Expensify's Super Bowl ad, the first for the company, will also be "expensible." In this case there will be one receipt in the video that viewers can upload into the app to win a prize.

The campaign was developed with JohnXHannes New York.