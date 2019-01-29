Fiat Chrysler's Super Bowl TV ad plan remains in doubt

Scene from FCA's 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia' digital spot released Tuesday Credit: FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is trying to win attention with a digital ad blitz as its plans to run TV spots during the Super Bowl remain in doubt. If the automaker sits out the game it would mark the first time that has happened since 2009. That would also mark a big strategy shift for FCA, which is known for big-budgeted, celebrity-filled Super Bowl spots that often drive conversation on game day.

Agency executives familiar with the automaker's strategy say it has not yet bought ad time in the game. However, FCA global Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois is known to switch gears at the last minute, even keeping his agencies in the dark. For the Super Bowl, he often uses shops that are not normally on his agency roster. TV networks are known for saving Super Bowl ad time to fulfil last minute buys in case they come in. CBS, which is airing Sunday's game, had sold 90 percent of its in-game inventory as of Jan. 10, executives said.

In a press release issued Tuesday that accompanied new digital ads for Dodge, Jeep and Ram, Francois stated: "We have something new up our sleeve leading up to the big game this year. We launched these three videos today to give our fans a taste of what's to come. As for what's next, everyone will just have to wait and see." He could be referring to a last-minute TV buy, or simply inferring that more digital ads are to come.

An FCA spokeswoman declined to elaborate on the automaker's plans. Francois is known for keeping his Super Bowl plans close to the vest and never releasing ads -- or even teasers -- in advance. In fact, one of the digital ads released today speaks to his point-of-view. It shows two ranchers talking about old Super Bowl ads. One of them notes that there are a bunch of ads online already, prompting his buddy to say, "Yeah, that kind of ruins it for me." The spot, for Ram, is by The Richards Group, and is called "Can't Remember."