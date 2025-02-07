How Danone’s digital-first Super Bowl strategy is a winner for Oikos and STōK Cold Brew

The Super Bowl isn’t just a big day for football fans—it’s a big day for marketers. And with the rise of streaming and changing consumer media habits, Danone is uniquely focused on a digital-led approach to the Big Game. The 2024 Super Bowl was the most streamed and the most watched yet, averaging 123.4 million viewers across all platforms, a 7% increase from 2023’s then-record high. And based on ad inventory demand, this year’s game promises to be even bigger. As media and retail landscapes evolve, marketers seek to deliver the right message, at the right time and in the right place. This means having compelling content, a strategic channel mix and being prepared to “measure what you treasure” in order to prove out the impact year over year. Of course, when most Big Game ads (and coinciding parties) prominently feature indulgent snacks and alcohol, it’s easy to see these as the obvious products to advertise during this cultural tentpole. However, today’s consumers are more focused on health and wellness than ever before, making the biggest American sporting event of the year a perfect time to showcase smarter food options. Growth in wellness and in digital viewing allows companies like Danone to reach a wide set of consumers as habits evolve. Listen to the consumer Wellness-focused consumers see food choices as a top driver of their health routines, outranking sleep and fitness. In fact, 72% of people indicated that they snack at least once a day, and 30% do so as fuel before or after exercise to increase or sustain their energy. Danone understands that this number is only going to grow as more and more people reach for nutritious foods, especially athletes. At Danone, we have successfully broken through the Big Game ad clutter with health-driven food categories. We are leading the way when it comes to today’s major food and cultural trends, from high-protein and GLP-1-focused products, to cold brew coffee and cold foam creamer dominating share of shelf and share of mind. Now in our sixth year activating during the Super Bowl, Danone will once again leverage a digital-first approach that aligns with the streaming-focused, multidevice-viewing habits of millennials and Gen Z and their health-conscious purchasing needs. We’re sharing teasers on social channels to excite consumers, and we’re implementing right-time engagement on Game Day by inserting our brands into relevant conversations. We’re also deploying a robust earned media effort, with broadcast and digital exclusives secured before the game. Currently 71% of American adults are trying to consume more protein, up from 59% in 2022, especially among younger generations. Additionally, 14% of Americans are using weight loss management drugs or anti-obesity medications like GLP-1s. Given their evolving nutrition needs, consumers are becoming increasingly interested in eating food and drinking beverages that are healthy and nutrient dense, allowing Danone’s portfolio a great opportunity to provide support on their health journey. Big Game learnings Since 2020, we have seen major success bringing our Oikos brand, the number one high-protein yogurt in the U.S., to the Super Bowl lineup, playfully showcasing the connection between protein and strength with top talent like Deion Sanders, Martin Lawrence and Shannon Sharpe. Last year’s ad featuring Lawrence and Sharpe helped drive billions of earned impressions, and we saw strong retail performance with double-digit growth in sales and volume. We also know that Gen Z and millennials can’t put down their cold brew, and in fact 66% of 25- to 39-year-olds report drinking at least one cup of specialty coffee per day. Our STōK Cold Brew line is the fastest-growing major brand in the ready-to-drink multi-serve coffee category. During STōK’s first Big Game spot in 2024, native Welshman Sir Anthony Hopkins, fueled by cold brew, donned a Wrex the Dragon mascot suit to hype up fans of Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC. With its unexpected take on football culture, STōK outperformed social engagement KPIs with millions of earned social impressions, garnering engagement with top brands, consumers and celebrities. Surprise viewers with authentic connections Each person featured in Danone ads has a meaningful tie to the stories being told, which helps consumers feel an authentic connection. Top athletes and celebrities like Sanders (and his family), Lawrence and Sharpe have been a natural fit to show consumers how protein-packed options like Oikos can help support everyone’s strength, whether that’s on the field, at the gym, at home, at work or out in the world. This year, our Oikos “Surprising Strength” spot teams Emmy-nominated “Ted Lasso” actress Juno Temple with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett for an action-packed, humorous race through an airport, fueled by Oikos high-protein yogurt. As for STōK, this year’s Super Bowl spot features moves as bold as its brew with actor Channing Tatum, who visits Wrexham AFC’s locker room to reinvigorate the team’s goal celebrations by emboldening them to turn the field into a dance floor. We continue to build out our Big Game playbook with a fully integrated 360 screen-to-shelf plan that includes digital marketing, social media, influencers, earned media, consumer promotions and full omnichannel activation. We’re choosing the right moments around the Big Game to own as a brand, and we’re showing up consistently across the board where our consumers are engaged. For example, we have our digital buy in the Big Game stream, but we know consumers are on their phone as well. We surround the traditional ad with engaging social content, including content with our talent partners, while also tapping our talent partners’ social following. From a conversion standpoint, we ensure our product and message translate to the digital shelf (such as app-based purchase options) and in the retail environment, where we bring the right features and displays to capture consumer attention at the point of sale. Our digital-led strategy this year brings streaming ads for Oikos and STōK Cold Brew to FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, NFL App and connected TV devices where users can stream the Super Bowl. Fans attending the game will also be able to see the Oikos spot in-game in New Orleans, and on-air locally in New York, Los Angeles, Kansas City and Denver. Americans are hungry for something new–and nutritious. As we look to meet those consumers where they are, it only makes sense for Danone to be showing up during sports’ biggest night of the year. About Danone Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™ and YoCrunch®. With approximately 6,000 employees and 15 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America’s mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America, visit danonenorthamerica.com. Linda Bethea Linda Bethea is the chief marketing officer for Danone North America. In this role, she leads a cross-functional team responsible for delivering best-in-class marketing plans across Danone’s 30+ brands, including Silk, International Delight, Activia, Light & Fit and Oikos. Previously, she was VP of Marketing at Diageo, driving growth for Captain Morgan. Linda spent 11 years at PepsiCo, revitalizing the Lay’s brand, managing a $4B iced tea portfolio, and launching LifeWtr and bubly. She holds a B.A. from Tufts and an MBA from Kellogg.