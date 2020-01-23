Kia gets serious with Super Bowl ad, targets youth homelessness
Amid a sea of Super Bowl ad silliness, Kia is getting serious. The automaker teased its 60-second Super Bowl ad on Thursday, with a video portraying a young boy fielding questions at a press conference like, “What keeps you going out there?”
“I run for my pops, the man who sacrificed so much. I run for anyone who’s ever doubted me, and for those out there living on white rice and ramen noodles,” responds the boy, presumably a football player.
The teaser does not reveal much more, but Kia has confirmed that its ad will tackle the issue of youth homelessness. Kia pledges to donate $1,000 for every yard gained during the game to three charities dedicated to the cause as part of its new “yards against homelessness” initiative.
The ad, by David & Goliath, will also feature the new 2021 Seltos SUV.
It marks the second-straight year Kia has taken a serious tone in the game after years of celebrity-filled lighthearted spots. With its 2019 Super Bowl ad, the Korean automaker featured people who live in the small town of West Point, Georgia, where it operates a plant. It also established a national college scholarship fund targeting people in need.
This year’s spot is slated to run in the third quarter. Its serious tone stands apart from most of what has been teased by other advertisers thus far. Super Bowl LIV ads seem to be leaning into frivolity, whether it is Planters killing off its mascot, MC Hammer hawking Cheetos popcorn, or Sabra assembling a lineup of celebs, including the “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” to pitch its hummus.
