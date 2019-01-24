Kristin Chenoweth and dogs study art in second Avocados From Mexico teaser

Avocados From Mexico has doubled down on its Super Bowl teasers.

In the second teaser, Kristin Chenoweth and three dogs go to an art museum and study a spoof on the classic of dogs playing poker scenes. This painting has people playing poker, and the big prize in the image is guacamole in a bowl marked with the fruit marketer's logo.

"It's true, humans would do anything for Avocados From Mexico," Chenoweth tells the dogs as they look at the painting.

Avocados From Mexico is doing what it can to gain more attention ahead of the Super Bowl, aiming to be in people's minds for party planning.

The "Always Worth It" ad was also teased earlier this week with a spot showing Chenoweth trying to teach the Avocados From Mexico jingle to the dogs.

The brand's fifth consecutive Super Bowl spot is set to run in the second quarter and is its first from EnergyBBDO.