Kristin Chenoweth teaches dogs to sing in Avocados From Mexico's Super Bowl teaser

Image from Avocados From Mexico's Super Bowl teaser Credit: Avocados from Mexico

Kristin Chenoweth is the latest celebrity to pitch avocados in the big game.

Chenoweth, an actress and singer who has won both an Emmy and a Tony, is starring in Avocados From Mexico's "Always Worth It" Super Bowl ad with dogs this year, the company announced.

In the "Chorus" teaser to the actual Super Bowl spot, Chenoweth is seen trying to teach a trio of dogs the tune to the avocado marketer's jingle, which is just the words "Avocados From Mexico."