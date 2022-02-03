Special Report: Super Bowl

Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Super Bowl event is Tuesday

The virtual Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl event is Feb. 8
Published on February 03, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
See all the Super Bowl commercials released so far
20220202_INDSB2022-speakers_3x2.png

Top: Jason Rosario, Vicki McRae, Mike Pierantozzi, Sadie Thoma, Joshua Kissi. Center: Spencer Gordon, Cheryl Overton, Ivonne Kinser. Bottom: Allyson Witherspoon, Rich Ferraro, Sina Nader, Jon Evans, Jake Szymanski, Jane Mazur

Credit: Photos courtesy speakers

Don't miss Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl on Tuesday, Feb. 8, a livestream examining the trends and themes defining this year's Big Game ads.

The event will feature conversations with brand marketers, directors, agency leaders and tech execs, diving into:

  • How companies are thinking about diversity, equity and inclusion in this year's spots—both in front of and behind the camera
  • Where brands are looking to innovate in their Super Bowl campaigns
  • Why humor is once again playing a role in Big Game commercials
  • How directors handled production for this year's ads

RSVP now for the Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl event at AdAge.com/InDepthSuperBowl.

More Super Bowl coverage
Super Bowl 2022 commercials and the brands buying them
Jeanine Poggi
All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far
Jeanine Poggi
Super Bowl Alert: Big Game goes into the metaverse, Clydesdale tries to make us cry
Jeanine Poggi

Confirmed speakers include:
Allyson Witherspoon, VP and chief marketing officer, Nissan U.S.
Sadie Thoma, director of U.S. creative business development, Google
Jake Syzmanski, director
Jo Shoesmith, executive director of global creative, Amazon
Jason Rosario, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, BBDO Worldwide
Danielle Roark, marketing brand lead, TurboTax
Mike Pierantozzi, executive creative director, VaynerMedia
Cheryl Overton, founder and chief experience officer, Cheryl Overton Communications
Sina Nader, head of partnerships, FTX
Vicki McRae, VP of brand and creative, Rakuten
Jane Mazur, VP of corporate communications, Hologic
Joshua Kissi, director
Ivonne Kinser, VP of marketing and innovation, Avocados From Mexico
Spencer Gordon, VP of digital and DraftLine, Anheuser-Busch InBev
Rich Ferraro, chief communications officer, GLAAD and executive producer, GLAAD Media Awards
Jon Evans, chief marketing officer, System1

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl at AdAge.com/InDepthSuperBowl.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

20220202_Lays-SB-Seth-and-Paul-TVC-Stills-1_3x2.jpg

See all the Super Bowl commercials released so far

Chatty mom hypes Carvana experience in used-vehicle brand's first Super Bowl ad

Chatty mom hypes Carvana experience in used-vehicle brand's first Super Bowl ad
All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far

All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far
Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Zeus in BMW Super Bowl ad

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Zeus in BMW Super Bowl ad
Super Bowl Alert: Big Game goes into the metaverse, Clydesdale tries to make us cry

Super Bowl Alert: Big Game goes into the metaverse, Clydesdale tries to make us cry

Super Bowl 2022 tickets will come with souvenir NFTs from the NFL

Super Bowl 2022 tickets will come with souvenir NFTs from the NFL
Inside Meta's Super Bowl commercial for the metaverse

Inside Meta's Super Bowl commercial for the metaverse
Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd relive wild tales in Lay's Super Bowl commercial

Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd relive wild tales in Lay's Super Bowl commercial