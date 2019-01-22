M&M's Super Bowl spot stars Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate stars in M&M's upcoming Super Bowl ad Credit: Mars, Inc.

Christina Applegate is starring in M&M's Super Bowl spot, making her the latest celebrity set to appear in a Big Game ad this year.

M&M's announced Applegate's appearance with a 15-second teaser released Tuesday afternoon in which the actress clearly isn't happy to be locked out of an SUV in the parking lot of a grocery store. The brand's spokescandies aren't seen in the teaser, but here's guessing that they're the ones keeping her outside the vehicle, where she grows increasingly frustrated.