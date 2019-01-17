Michael Bublé stars in Bubly's Super Bowl ad

You can add a Canadian crooner to the list of celebrities appearing in Super Bowl ads. Michael Bublé is featured in a 30-second ad for PepsiCo-owned sparkling water brand Bubly, for no other reason than the word Bubly looks like Bublé.

A teaser video released today (above) shows the singer on a supermarket floor, permanent marker in hand, changing the 'y' in Bubly to é. The ad will also feature comedienne Aparna Nancherla.

This is the first Super Bowl ad for Bublé and Bubly, which debuted last year with an ad during the Oscars. PepsiCo will also run Super Bowl ads for its flagship soda brand and Doritos, which the company confirmed yesterday would star Chance the Rapper.

Goodby, Silverstein & Partners is handling all the ads, including the Bubly spot, proving the agency is growing its PepsiCo portfolio. R/GA had handled the launch campaign for Bubly, including the Oscars TV spot. The shop remains Bubly's digital agency, according to a PepsiCo spokeswoman.

Bubly's Super Bowl ad, called "Can I have a bublé?," will feature the brand's four new flavors: blackberrybubly, cranberrybubly, raspberrybubly and peachbubly. Sparkling water has proven to be a popular replacement for soda. The category grew 54 percent in the four-year-period ending Jul 28, according to Nielsen, reaching $2.2 billion in the 12-months ending on that same date. PepsiCo says Bubly sales are on track to exceed $100 million in retail sales in its first year.

"Sparkling water fans across the country have fallen in love with Bubly and now we're thrilled to show-off its fun personality on the world's biggest stage," Stacy Taffet, VP of PepsiCo's water portfolio, stated in a press release. "With this spot, we knew we had one job to do – get people to crack a smile – and there was one person we knew could help us do it: Michael Bublé."