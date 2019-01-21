Michael C. Hall is the celebrity in the Skittles musical

Michael C. Hall: Dexter goes to Broadway Credit: Skittles

"Dexter" star Michael C. Hall is the big name in Skittles' musical that will be performed in New York on Super Bowl Sunday.

Last week, Skittles announced its plan to once again skip the big Super Bowl ad buy. This year, it's instead putting on a 30-minute show called "Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical" that will have one performance on Feb. 3.

The brand previously hinted that the cast would include a big star, and now we know who it is. Hall is best known for playing blood spatter expert/serial killer Dexter Morgan on "Dexter," which ran for eight seasons and ended in 2013.

Skittles announced Hall's appearance in a teaser video which shows him speaking with a therapist over his anxiety about appearing in the Skittles commercial.