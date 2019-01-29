Inside Michelob Ultra's plan to bring calm to the Super Bowl

Azania Andrews, Michelob Ultra Credit: Max Sternlicht/Ad Age

Michelob Ultra will air two commercials in Super Bowl LIII -- one featuring robots the other making a direct appeal to female football viewers.

It's two very different directions, but what both spots have in common is they are both tapping into what's happening in culture, according to Azania Andrews, VP of marketing at the Anheuser-Busch brewer says on this episode of the Ad Lib podcast.

The first of the two spots shows robots and humans working out side-by-side, with the former far outpacing the later. But at the end one of the robots looks longingly at a bar from outside in the rain. "It's only worth it if you can enjoy it," states on-screen text.

"Despite how great the robots are, they can't have a beer…it's a very pro-human message," Andrews says.

The other ad, which promotes Michelob's new organic beer, Pure Gold, is a very different direction. The spot stars actress Zoe Kravitz in a lush Hawaiian scene. She sits at a desk pouring the brew while accentuating every sound, clinking the bottle with her fingernails and twisting the cap open. She sits at a desk pouring the brew while accentuating every sound, clinking the bottle with her fingernails and twisting the cap open, thus activating the autonomous sensory meridian response, commonly called ASMR.

The goal with this ad is to help consumers understand what organic means by reconnecting with nature through sound, Andrews says.

"How amazing we thought to give to give people the feeling of drinking our beer and doing it in the Super Bowl, which is really, really loud…we are going to create 45-seconds of calm, and quiet and beauty that hopefully will give you a feeling of what it's like to drink our beer," Andrews say.

The Pure Gold ad was created entirely by a team of women, something Andrews is especially proud of. As a woman in marketing and beer, she says she feels a responsibility to create opportunities for women.

While how women are portrayed in Super Bowl ads has improved (it's rare to see half-naked women in ads or other stereotypical images), women are still featured far less in Big Game commercials than men. In order to change this, Andrews says we need more female creators in the forefront.

"When you ask someone who are the leading female commercial directors, the list isn't very long," she says. "How do we change that, so there are more storytellers out there people are excited to work with?"