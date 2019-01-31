Microsoft's Super Bowl ad for Xbox stars children with disabilities

Microsoft is returning to the Super Bowl with an ad showing children with disabilities playing video games with the Xbox adaptive controller.

The 60-second spot, which will air in the fourth quarter, showecases children who don't have full use over their hands and arms playing video games. The ad was created by McCann Worldgroup. The company released a 90-second version of the ad today.

"Our intent with our ads is to illustrate a product and a human truth and deliver on our mission of empowering every person and organization on the planet to achieve more," Kathleen Hall, corporate VP, brand, advertising and research, Microsoft, said in a statement. "In this instance, the Xbox Adaptive Controller helps the children enhance their gaming experience and compete in new ways. What better message for a premiere sporting event?"

The commercial is similar in theme to Microsoft's previous Super Bowl spots, all of which focus on people who have physical challenges. It's "Braylon" ad in 2015 starred a young boy who uses Microsoft technology to help him run and play spots. Owen Simmons, who is in the Super Bowl ad, also appeared a holiday ad.

Microsoft's first Super Bowl ad in 2014 starred former NFL player Steve Gleason, battling Lou Gehrig's disease and using eye-tracking on a Surface Pro tablet to speak.