Microsoft's Super Bowl ad tells story of first woman to coach in the Big Game
Microsoft is the latest Super Bowl marketer putting women front-and-center and trying to be more inclusive in its commercial.
The company will use its 60-second ad to tell the story of Katie Sowers, a coach for the San Francisco 49ers, who will become the first women ever to coach in the Super Bowl.
“I want anyone who sees my story, not just women, to know that anything is possible if you truly believe it and work for it,” Sowers said in a statement. “Your gender, your sexual orientation, your skin color—those are all just a part of what makes you who you are—those things should never limit how far you can go in this world.”
Microsoft joins Olay and Amazon, among others, who are featuring women, minorities and LGBTQ in their Super Bowl ads.
The spot, created by McCann New York and directed by Peter Berg, is an extension of Microsoft’s “Bring it to the Surface” campaign. Sowers was featured in its most recent Microsoft Surface campaign.