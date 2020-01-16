Mtn Dew channels ‘The Shining’ in Super Bowl teaser
Mtn Dew released its Super Bowl teaser today, and if the ad follows through on the hint it will give “The Shining” a starring role. The six-second teaser riffs on the classic typewriter scene in the 1980 horror flick. But instead of “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,” the repetitive typewritten line here is “New Mtn Dew Zero Sugar. As good as the original. Maybe even better.”
The PepsiCo-owned brand announced the sugar-free variety of the drink earlier this month. The 30-second Super Bowl ad is by TBWA/Chiat/Day New York. It marks Dew's return to the game after sitting out last year.
Aging fans of “The Shining,” which itself turns 40 this year, may well be the target audience Mt Dew is trying to reach with the new drink. “The Shining,” of course, starred Jack Nicholson. Asked if he would be in the ad, a Mtn Dew spokesman said: “Stay tuned for more exciting announcements regarding the commercial over the next two weeks.”
Of course, Super Bowl ad teasers don’t always relate directly to the theme of the final spot.
Contributing: Jessica Wohl