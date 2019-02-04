NFL commercial wins USA Today's Super Bowl Ad Meter

The National Football League's commercial celebrating its 100th anniversary won USA Today's Super Bowl Ad Meter, which asks online volunteers to rate ads with a score from 1 to 10.

"The 100-Year Game," from 72andSunny, moves the league up from its No. 2 spot in the ranking in 2018, when it lost out to Amazon Alexa, at No. 1. It pulled a score of 7.69 out of 10. This is the first time the NFL finished first in USA Today's Ad Meter.

This year's commercial shows more than 40 current and former NFL players at a banquet hall celebrating the 100th anniversary of the league. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodall is giving a speech when Marshawn Lynch eyes the cake and reaches for a taste, knocking over the golden football at the top. "Fumble," a player shouts, and the ceremony instantly looks like a football field, with the players diving for the ball.

Amazon Alexa falls to the No. 2 slot with a score of 7.34 for its Super Bowl commercial "Not Everything Makes the Cut."