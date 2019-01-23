Olay taps Sarah Michelle Gellar for 'Killer' Super Bowl ad

Oh, the horror! Procter & Gamble Co.'s Olay has tapped Sarah Michelle Gellar -- in a nod to her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Scream 2 and I Know What You Did Last Summer -- to star in its first ever Super Bowl ad.

The brand released a 19-second #KillerSkin teaser from Saatchi & Saatchi today for the 30-second "Killer Transformation" spot to air in the first quarter of the game Feb. 3 on CBS. Gellar, 41, is just a tad older than the high end of millennials, who grew up watching her work.

The ad will aim both to provoke a bit of nostalgia and drive home that Olay products can produce "unbelievable skin transformation," a spokeswoman says.