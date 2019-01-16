Planters is back in Super Bowl for first time in 11 years

Planters plans to run a Super Bowl spot featuring Mr. Peanut and a celebrity Credit: Planters

Planters is returning to the Super Bowl 11 years after its first appearance.

The leading nut brand plans to run a 30-second spot in the second quarter featuring brand mascot Mr. Peanut and a celebrity to be named later.

Planters is the second marketer working with VaynerMedia on its big game ad and the second Kraft Heinz brand to announce a Super Bowl spot this year.

The Planters commercial will feature a new tagline, "always there in crunch time," said Luke Cole, director of marketing for snacks, desserts and seasonals at Kraft Heinz.

The ad is set to show how Mr. Peanut goes to great lengths to satisfy snack cravings and feature the brand's mixed nuts. Cole didn't work on the 2008 spot, which didn't feature Mr. Peanut. Over time, Planters began to realize just what a great asset Mr. Peanut can be for the brand.

"He's a legend," Cole said of Mr. Peanut.

While details of the Super Bowl ad remain scarce, tweets between Motley Crue and the Mr. Peanut account on Dec. 31 suggest the band's music might be used.

Holy dry roasted peanuts! That just happened. @MotleyCrue, let's make 2019 nutty. https://t.co/msMoWXbtw0 — Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) December 31, 2018

Any use of Motley Crue would be a big departure from Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," heard during Planters' 2008 Super Bowl debut in a 30-second spot from DraftFCB. That "instinctively good" commercial showed a woman with a unibrow attracting plenty of men thanks to her scent, which came from a using a Planters cashew as a perfume.

This is VaynerMedia's first year doing creative and production for Super Bowl spots. Along with the Planters work, it is also doing one of Bud's ads.

Kraft Heinz's frozen brand Devour, meanwhile, has a 30-second spot from David Miami set to run in the third quarter.

Planters isn't the only nut brand that has tried to crack into people's minds on Super Bowl Sunday, a huge day for snacking. Emerald Nuts and Wonderful Pistachios each ran ads in the past.

Planters' return to the Super Bowl comes after wingnut ads debuted in 2018, as did a Mr. IPA-Nut beer that featured Mr. Peanut on cans.