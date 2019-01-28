Pringles flavor stacking is for everyone, almost, in Super Bowl commercial

Stacks on stacks on stacks. Credit: Pringles

There's a Pringles flavor stack for everyone. Sort of.

Pringles is once again using its Super Bowl appearance to suggest stacking multiple flavors of its crisps to come up with unique flavor combinations.

The "Sad Device" spot begins with a guy coming up with a spicy nacho stack using three Pringles flavors (cheddar, jalapeno, and sour cream and onion). When his buddy asks how many possible combinations exist, a smart device perched among more than 20 cans of Pringles gives the answer. There are 318,000. Then, the device goes on to explain how a lack of hands keeps her from having Pringles. The device's thoughts get a bit deeper and more melancholy until the guys figure out a way to get her to stop lamenting, by demanding a song.