Pringles flavor stacking is for everyone, almost, in Super Bowl commercial

There's a Pringles flavor stack for everyone. Sort of.
Pringles is once again using its Super Bowl appearance to suggest stacking multiple flavors of its crisps to come up with unique flavor combinations.
The "Sad Device" spot begins with a guy coming up with a spicy nacho stack using three Pringles flavors (cheddar, jalapeno, and sour cream and onion). When his buddy asks how many possible combinations exist, a smart device perched among more than 20 cans of Pringles gives the answer. There are 318,000. Then, the device goes on to explain how a lack of hands keeps her from having Pringles. The device's thoughts get a bit deeper and more melancholy until the guys figure out a way to get her to stop lamenting, by demanding a song.
(Spoiler alert: if you don't want "Funkytown" by Lipps Inc. stuck in your head, stop watching when the device talks about her soul.)
Kellogg Co.-owned Pringles is once again releasing its ad early, as it did with its first Super Bowl spot in 2018. Maybe some people will get the idea, upon seeing more than 20 cans in one living room in the ad, that they should stock up for Super Bowl Sunday. It also teased the ad with three short videos earlier this month.
Ahead of the game, Pringles is offering a chance to win Fooji deliveries of free chips in Los Angeles and Boston to fans who tweet at the brand Thursday and Friday.
Pringles once again worked with Grey on its Super Bowl spot and plans to run it during the game's second quarter. Last year's spot, "Wow," featured Bill Hader and pals stacking various Pringles flavors, an idea the brand said came together after staffers at Grey New York were munching on the potato crisps.