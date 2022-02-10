3 questions for Pringles marketer Gareth Maguire

Gareth Maguire is a senior marketing director for Kellogg Co.’s Pringles brand. The following is excerpted from a conversation Feb. 9 and edited for clarity.

Why was the approach you took to your Super Bowl ad this year the right one for Pringles in 2022?

For our Super Bowl ad, we needed to be original, unique, humorous and honest. One of the things we talk about a lot is OPCDI: Only Pringles Can Do It. The origin of the ad was, there’s already a lot out there on the Internet about ‘I’m at the bottom of a Pringles can, how am I going to get the last one out?’ We’ve had a lot of people come to us with questions about that, and inventions they’ve come up with about how to get the last chip out. They’ve asked us about whether we could make the can wider. They’ve gone out of their way to talk to us about this.