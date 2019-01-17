Pringles' Super Bowl teasers showcase an emotional smart speaker

Pringles released three teasers on Thursday for the new "flavor stacking" commercial it plans to air during the second quarter of next month's Super Bowl.
Pringles isn't including a celebrity this time around, but will showcase "an emotional smart device and an iconic song," the Kellogg Co. snack brand said.
Each of the six-second teasers features a smart speaker, similar to an Amazon Echo or Google Home, with a voice tinged with a touch of melancholy humor.
The ads, from Grey, come as food marketers try to figure out the best ways to cash in on the growing use of smart speakers in homes, especially as they're often found in the kitchen. In one of the teasers, the speaker's voice is heard saying, "I cannot taste Pringles, only order them."
Another teaser suggests the speaker has a storm raging inside.
The final teaser answers whether the speaker dreams of Pringles.
The concept follows last year's Super Bowl spot, "Wow," which was the first big game buy for Pringles. The 2018 commercial featured actor Bill Hader and others stacking different flavors of Pringles crisps to create new tastes.
Pringles also suggested flavor combinations for people to try on Super Bowl Sunday, a huge day for the snack industry. Its idea for napkin-free nachos is to stack jalapeno, original and cheddar & sour cream Pringles; no mess chicken wings use BBQ, buffalo ranch and ranch; and delivery-free pizza requires pizza, BBQ and cheddar cheese. Of course, the idea of flavor stacking means that people would potentially buy additional cans of Pringles in order to try such concoctions.
Pringles plans to release the actual Super Bowl spot ahead of the game, as it did in 2018. This year, it will also give fans in the two cities of the teams playing in the Big Game a chance to win free Pringles delivery via Fooji a few days before the event in order to have the snack on hand in time for the Super Bowl.
Pringles announced its return to the Super Bowl in December.