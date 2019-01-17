Pringles' Super Bowl teasers showcase an emotional smart speaker

Pringles Super Bowl 2019 ad teaser Credit: Pringles/Grey Group

Pringles released three teasers on Thursday for the new "flavor stacking" commercial it plans to air during the second quarter of next month's Super Bowl.

Pringles isn't including a celebrity this time around, but will showcase "an emotional smart device and an iconic song," the Kellogg Co. snack brand said.

Each of the six-second teasers features a smart speaker, similar to an Amazon Echo or Google Home, with a voice tinged with a touch of melancholy humor.

The ads, from Grey, come as food marketers try to figure out the best ways to cash in on the growing use of smart speakers in homes, especially as they're often found in the kitchen. In one of the teasers, the speaker's voice is heard saying, "I cannot taste Pringles, only order them."