A behind the scenes look at Bumble's first ever Super Bowl spot featuring Serena Williams

Video Producer: Max Sternlicht

Bumble had just six weeks to shoot its first Super Bowl ad.

The decision for the women-led social networking platform, best known for its dating app, to buy into the Big Game came on Thanksgiving Day. With many marketers spending a year on Super Bowl creative, this proved a challenge.

"Even up to the time we stepped on set we were still scrambling to get permits and get everything together for the shoot in a very almost chaotic environment," says Laura Hutfless, partner at FlyteVu Agency, Bumble's agency of record.

The spot, starring Serena Williams, tells the story of how the tennis pro made the first move in her own life. "If I would have waited then I never would be where I am today," Williams told Ad Age.