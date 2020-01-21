Snickers aims to ‘Fix the World’ with its upcoming Super Bowl spot
Snickers seems to have a construction project powerful enough to fix the world’s issues, a hefty order even for a Super Bowl spot.
Two teasers released Tuesday suggest Snickers can fix the world, or at least aim to do so while selling candy bars. The 15-second videos share the hashtag #SnickersFixTheWorld.
“The world is out of sorts,” Snickers declares in words that appear on the screen near the end of the teasers. “We’ll fix it Super Bowl Sunday.”
In “Speakerphone,” a woman says she’s working on digging the hole because people seem to think it’s acceptable to talk on speakerphone in public. Naturally, a man doing just that walks by as she works.
In “Living at Home,” a man at the construction site confesses he’s digging the hole to deal with the fact that his 32-year-old son still lives at home (this dad's eye roll is on point).
The teasers, like the upcoming Super Bowl spot, come from BBDO New York and AMV BBDO. Snickers says it released several teasers, with others focused on annoyances including robocalls and social media trolls.
The teasers do not star celebrities. Ten years ago, the Mars Wrigley candy brand featured Betty White in the first of its “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” spots. Adam Driver appeared in the brand’s most recent Super Bowl spot, a live spot that ran in 2017.
Snickers said it plans to present a long-form version of its Super Bowl ad on its YouTube page next week, ahead of the shorter version airing during the third commercial break in the first quarter of the Super Bowl.
It is not clear from the teasers what the massive hole is for. Perhaps it's a place to store the 4,728-pound Snickers bar concocted in January.