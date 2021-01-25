Special Report: Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2021: Watch all the commercials released so far

Michelob Ultra, Chipotle and Mercari unveil Big Game ads
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on January 25, 2021.
Credit: Michelob Ultra

The Super Bowl news cycle has been quiet ... until now. With less than two weeks until Super Bowl LV kicks off, brands are starting to drop their commercials. Bookmark this page to say up to date as new Big Game ads are released. 

 

Michelob Ultra, “Happy” 

Michelob Ultra taps a roster of A-list athletes in its 60-second Super Bowl ad, which dropped on Jan. 25. The commercial, from Wieden+Kennedy, shows what Serena Williams, Anthony Davis, Peyton Manning, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Butler and Alex Morgan do in their downtime. The message of the ad: You’re not just happy because you win, you win because you’re happy.

Chipotle, "Can a Burrito Change the World?" 

In its first Super Bowl ad, Chipotle kickstarts its efforts to help the careers of young farmers while showcasing its signature burrito. The 30-second ad from Venables Bell & Partners, which debuted on Jan. 25, begins with a young boy dining at home, burrito in hand, who poses the question, “What if this could change the world?”

 

Mercari, "Get Your Unused Things Back in the Game”

The e-commerce platform recycles an already running spot for its Super Bowl debut. The 15-second ad, created by Rain the Growth Agency, is part of Mercari’s “Goodbye, Hello” campaign, which focuses on the power behind saying “goodbye” to meaningful items and “hello” to new finds.

Vroom, “Dealership Pain”

Vroom’s first Big Game ad from Anomaly dramatizes the painful process of car shopping. The online car dealer revealed the spot on Jan. 12, making it the first Super Bowl advertiser to pre-release its commercial.

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

