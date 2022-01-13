Special Report: Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2022—Hear from ad leaders before the Big Game

Our annual Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl livestream event will return on Feb. 8 with a roster of brand leaders and agency experts
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on January 13, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
EV charging brand Wallbox to air its first Super Bowl commercial
aa-INDSB2022_3x2-withlogo.png
Credit: Photo by Unsplash

Last year’s Super Bowl was the first to be broadcast in the throes of the pandemic, but the game wasn’t unique just because of COVID-19.

Stalwart brands like Budweiser and Hyundai sat on the sidelines, marketers had to reckon with renewed calls for on-screen equity and representation, and a flood of first-time Super Bowl advertisers drummed up then-unprecedented demand for CBS’s commercial inventory.

Next month, our annual Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl livestream event will return with a roster of industry-leading creatives. They will address how last year’s lessons can be applied to this year’s Big Game, discussing what’s new in 2022 and what has remained the same ahead of the most expensive night on TV—during which, airtime is said to be going for as much as $6.5 million per 30 seconds.

RSVP for the free Feb. 8 event at AdAge.com/InDepthSuperBowl.

The demand for ads has been high, as this year’s Super Bowl broadcaster, NBC, reported that it sold out of about 85% of commercial inventory as early as July. The game is expected to feature a wave of commercials from trending industries, including cryptocurrencies and sports betting brands. And while some Big Game regulars have already confirmed they’re sitting out this year, including Tide, others have announced plans for their first-ever spots or their intent to return after years-long hiatuses.

More Super Bowl news
Super Bowl 2022 commercials and the brands buying them
Jeanine Poggi
Lay's to run first Super Bowl ad in 17 years
Jon Springer
Booking.com will air Super Bowl spot
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Mars Wrigley skips Super Bowl after a 12-year streak
Jessica Wohl
Super Bowl commercials—behind the business of the Big Game
Ethan Jakob Craft

The two-hour livestreamed event, hosted by Ad Age editor Jeanine Poggi, is set to take place on Feb. 8 from 12 to 2 p.m. Eastern time, with attendees able to tune in for free from around the world using their laptops, mobile phones or other internet-connected devices. You can also read more about who’s airing Super Bowl ads this year here.

Additional information about Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl, including details about the event’s agenda and a complete list of speakers, will be continually updated and can be found online here.

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl on Feb. 8 at AdAge.com/InDepthSuperBowl.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

EV charging brand Wallbox to air its first Super Bowl commercial

EV charging brand Wallbox to air its first Super Bowl commercial
Super Bowl Alert—Food brands make comebacks, avocados get shoppable and travel returns

Super Bowl Alert—Food brands make comebacks, avocados get shoppable and travel returns
Booking.com will air Super Bowl spot

Booking.com will air Super Bowl spot
Taco Bell returns to Super Bowl after 5-year hiatus

Taco Bell returns to Super Bowl after 5-year hiatus
Super Bowl 2022 commercials and the brands buying them

Super Bowl 2022 commercials and the brands buying them
Lay's to run first Super Bowl ad in 17 years

Lay's to run first Super Bowl ad in 17 years
GM is coming back to the Super Bowl

GM is coming back to the Super Bowl
Super Bowl alert—What we know so far about the 2022 Big Game commercials

Super Bowl alert—What we know so far about the 2022 Big Game commercials