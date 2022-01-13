Super Bowl 2022—Hear from ad leaders before the Big Game

Last year’s Super Bowl was the first to be broadcast in the throes of the pandemic, but the game wasn’t unique just because of COVID-19.

Stalwart brands like Budweiser and Hyundai sat on the sidelines, marketers had to reckon with renewed calls for on-screen equity and representation, and a flood of first-time Super Bowl advertisers drummed up then-unprecedented demand for CBS’s commercial inventory.

Next month, our annual Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl livestream event will return with a roster of industry-leading creatives. They will address how last year’s lessons can be applied to this year’s Big Game, discussing what’s new in 2022 and what has remained the same ahead of the most expensive night on TV—during which, airtime is said to be going for as much as $6.5 million per 30 seconds.

The demand for ads has been high, as this year’s Super Bowl broadcaster, NBC, reported that it sold out of about 85% of commercial inventory as early as July. The game is expected to feature a wave of commercials from trending industries, including cryptocurrencies and sports betting brands. And while some Big Game regulars have already confirmed they’re sitting out this year, including Tide, others have announced plans for their first-ever spots or their intent to return after years-long hiatuses.