Super Bowl ads 2020: see all commercials released so far
Super Bowl ads are starting to drop. In an effort to generate some pre-game buzz, brands like Budweiser, Hyundai and Michelob Ultra, have already released their Big Game commercials.
Bookmark this page to watch all the ads that are released before the game as they are revealed.
Hyundai
Hyundai’s commercial from Innocean plays on the city’s notorious accent and promotes its automated parking feature that goes by the name of Remote Smart Parking Assist. But in Boston, it’s “smaht pahk.” The ad stars Boston-linked celebrities: Actors Chris Evans and John Krasinski, comedian Rachel Dratch and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz. The spot was released on Jan. 27.
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra is using one of its two Super Bowl spots, for its Pure Gold label, to make a plug for organic farming. The 60-second spot, released on Jan. 27, introduces a new program called “6 for 6-pack.” The Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned brew pledges to dedicate a portion of proceeds from every 6-pack sold to help transition 6 square feet of farmland to certified organic land. The ad was created by FCB.
Porsche
Porsche’s commercial, dubbed “The Heist,” features a racing scene in which nearly a dozen Porsche models zip through Germany. An extended version of the ad, created by Cramer-Krasselt, was released on Jan. 24.
Budweiser
Budweiser is using its Super Bowl ad to put a new spin on “typical Americans” with scenes of everyday people engaging in acts of kindness and triumph. Scenes juxtapose negative stereotypes of Americans with images of people doing good. Created by David Miami, the full ad was released on Jan. 23.
National Football League
The National Football League tackled the politically charged issue of police shootings of black men with an ad that ran during the conference championship games on Jan. 19. The spot, created by 72andSunny, will also air in the Super Bowl.