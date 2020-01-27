Super Bowl alert: the ad blitz begins

Hello Super Bowl junkies,
I’m Jeanine Poggi, Ad Age’s senior editor, counting down to Super Bowl LIV. There's less than a week to go until the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Leading up to the game, which will air on Fox, Ad Age brings you breaking news, analysis and first looks at the high-stakes, Big-Game commercials—all in our Super Bowl Alerts newsletter. Sign up right here to get them in your email.
Kobe's impact
Some Super Bowl advertisers have paused their marketing efforts in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death. Several brands, including Procter & Gamble's Olay, which had plans to release its Super Bowl creative on Monday, decided to hold back.
Planters, whose Super Bowl campaign centers around the death of its spokescharacter Mr. Peanut, also said it is pausing all campaign activities following the news, Ad Age's Jessica Wohl reports. The company killed off Mr. Peanut in a car crash in a spot released last week and plans to hold a funeral for the fictitious legume during the game.
Here come the spots
Still, there were plenty of Super Bowl advertisers that released their commercials on Monday.
Hyundai put out its 60-second Boston-themed ad, but not before a pirated version was leaked over the weekend. The commercial, which plays on the city’s notorious accent and promotes its automated parking feature, goes by the name of Remote Smart Parking Assist. But in Boston, it’s “smaht pahk.” Watch the full spot here.
Michelob Ultra is using one of its two Super Bowl ads to make a plug for organic farming. The 60-second spot for its Pure Gold label introduces a new program called “6 for 6-pack.” The Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned brew pledges to dedicate a portion of proceeds from every 6-pack sold to help transition 6 square feet of farmland to certified organic land.
Meanwhile, Porsche unveiled an extended version of its commercial, dubbed “The Heist.” The ad features a racing scene in which nearly a dozen Porsche models zip through Germany.
Watch all the ads as they are released here.
Teasers
No, Sylvester Stallone was not supposed to leak the news of Facebook’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial back in December. “[Stallone] got really excited within the context of the shoot,” Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio told Ad Age's Garett Sloane. “I wish it was a much smarter PR angle. It wasn’t,” he adds.
Facebook released two teasers of its spot, featuring Chris Rock. The scenes revolve around Facebook Groups, which are the focus of the campaign.
Jason Mamoa, star of “Aquaman,” will headline Quicken Loans’ Super Bowl commercial, Adrianne Pasquarelli reports. The campaign is called “Comfortable,” and will show Mamoa in various situations at home. Watch a teaser for the ad here.
Turkish Airlines also released a teaser for its spot, which shows what looks like a mix between real footage of the 1969 moon landing and a fake scene of astronauts going into space. The company declined to provide details on the images shown in the teaser, but it looks like Turkish Airlines is the latest brand to play on a space theme. Olay's spot involves an all-female cast of astronauts going to space, while SodaStream's teaser, featuring Billy Nye the Science Guy, mentions going to Mars.
To keep track of all the advertisers running national spots in the game, bookmark Ad Age’s regularly updated Super Bowl ad chart.
More commercial time
Despite announcing it sold out of Super Bowl commercial inventory in November, Fox added another ad break to the game last week in order to accommodate some sponsors of the National Football League and Fox Sports. A “floater” break will air during unforeseen interruption in game play. Fox has been working to make the Super Bowl less cluttered. The network announced last year that it was reducing the number of commercial breaks in the broadcast from five per quarter to four, bringing the total number of breaks to 16 from 20. But even with the addition of another commercial break, Seth Winter, executive VP of sales for Fox Sports, says there will still be fewer interruptions in the Big Game than in prior years.
Better representation
Amazon revealed on Friday that it is returning to the Big Game to once again promote its Alexa device. It has tapped talkshow host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi to star in the ad.
Amazon is the latest Super Bowl marketer to make strides in being more inclusive in its Super Bowl ads. So far this year, there are at least six celebrities that identify as LGBTQ appearing in Super Bowl ads, including "Queer Eye's" Jonathan Van Ness and rapper Lil Nas X.
Winning
Old Spice’s iconic “Man Your Man Can Smell Like” ad never actually ran in the Super Bowl, but it "won" it anyway and is still going strong a decade later. Ad Age’s Jack Neff looks at how Old Spice won the Big Game without being in it.
Isaiah Mustafa, who starred in the spot, will make an appearance in Procter & Gamble’s corporate ad during this year’s game.
Trump interview
Fox News’ Sean Hannity will interview President Donald Trump during the Super Bowl pre-game show, the network announced on Friday.
And speaking of Trump, he ran more than 200 ads on Facebook last week claiming the “Fake News media” will attempt to block the campaign’s Super Bowl spot, CNN reports.
Dive further into Big Game ads of yore in Ad Age’s extensive Super Bowl ad archive.