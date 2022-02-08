Super Bowl Alert: Battle at the bowling alley, movie remakes and yes, more crypto

From the court to the bowling alley

Michelob Ultra assembled six sports stars for its Super Bowl ad, taking their fiercely competitive nature to a somewhat unlikely “arena.” Serena Williams, Peyton Manning, golfer Brooks Koepka, soccer legend Alex Morgan and basketball stars Jimmy Butler and Nneka Ogwumike battle it out at the bowling alley, Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz reports. Steve Buscemi, who played a bowler in the movie “The Big Lebowski,” serves as bartender.

The ad continues Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl strategy of bringing together athletes engaged in activities outside of the sport for which they are known, while also giving equal representation to male and female stars.

You can watch Michelob Ultra’s ad and all the Super Bowl ads released so far here.