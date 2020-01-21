Super Bowl alert: the big tease

Hello Super Bowl junkies,
With less than two weeks to go we now know the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Feb 2. Leading up to the game, which will air on Fox, Ad Age will bring you breaking news, analysis and first looks at the high-stakes, Big-Game commercials—all in our Super Bowl Alerts newsletter.
Join Ad Age on Jan. 28 as we bring together some of the top brands, agencies and creatives, including Hyundai, BBDO, Sabra hummus, Madonna Badger, Pop-Tarts and WeatherTech, to discuss what it takes to pull off a Super Bowl commercial.
Snickers digs a hole
Snickers’ goal during the Super Bowl—to fix the world from problems like people talking on speaker phone while they walk and grown children still living at home. The answer to these problems, according to two teasers released on Tuesday: dig a hole. Why a hole?
One potential reason could be to house the world’s largest Snickers bar. Good Morning America reports Mars Wrigley set a Guinness World Record for creating the largest chocolate nut bar, weighing 4,728 pounds, the size 43,000 regular-size chocolate bars.
Big tease
Snickers wasn’t the only brand who dropped teasers for Super Bowl creative on Tuesday.
Budweiser released a teaser of sorts on Twitter. But instead of showing clips from the actual spot or any hint of the creative, the AB InBev brew filmed the people who are featured in the ad, which include a marathon runner, FIFA Women’s World Cup champions, a doctor, U.S. Army’s Reserve veteran and the founder of the Free Hugs initiative, as they watched the commercial for the first time.
The Rick and Morty Twitter handle also dropped a six-second preview for the Pringles spot, which takes a sci-fi approach.
Avocados From Mexico unveiled the celebrity star of its Super Bowl spot, Molly Ringwald, with a teaser showing her getting an avocado camera-ready for the spot, Ad Age's Jessica Wohl writes. The fruit marketer also said its ad would run in the second quarter.
And Doritos has released not one, but two teasers so far for its Super Bowl commercial (because we need 90-seconds of previews for a 30-second commercial). The teasers have a Western theme. The first features Sam Elliott reciting the lyrics to “Old Town Road” from Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. In the second teaser, Lil Nas X rides into town, into “The Cool Ranch,” on a horse tricked out with speakers that are, of course, playing the popular song.
On a serious note
Kia revealed on Tuesday that its Super Bowl ad will shine a light on youth homelessness. While the company didn't provide additional details, the auto maker plans to donate $1,000 for every yard gained during the game to three charities dedicated to the cause: Covenant House, Positive Tomorrows and StandUp For Kids.
NFL gets political
It looks like Super Bowl LIV won’t be devoid of some politically charged messaging. The NFL debuted a new ad during Sunday’s conference championship games that tackled the issue of police shootings of black men, Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz reports. The spot, which is slated to appear in the Super Bowl, comes as the league boosts its social justice messaging in the wake of the Colin Kaepernick controversy.
Isolated
And speaking of politics, in an effort to quell any concerns among Super Bowl advertisers, Fox has decided to run ads from President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg in separate breaks from other paying marketers, according to sources. Instead, Fox will air promos for its own content alongside those ads. The move speaks to the heightened sensitivity of marketers to have their messaging appear in close proximity to anything that could potentially be controversial. This strategy will also play out in much of the creative we see on game day.
In an interview with NBC News, McCann Worldgroup CEO Harris Diamond said clients, which include Verizon and Microsoft, are concerned about the impact of political commercials and being overshadowed by commercials from Trump and Bloomberg.
5G push
Verizon will return to the Super Bowl with a 60-second spot airing in the first-half of the game, Ad Age’s George Slefo writes. The commercial will once again focus on first responders, but it will also promote 5G, demonstrating how 5G can potentially save lives.
