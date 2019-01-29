Super Bowl Alert: There's a whole lotta of rapping goin' on

Good afternoon Super Bowl junkies,

I'm Jeanine Poggi, Ad Age's senior editor, here with the latest edition of our Super Bowl Alert.

BSB remixed

Doritos dropped a hip-hop version of the Backstreet Boy's classic "I Want it That Way," E.J. Schultz reports. The video, starring the boy band and Chance the Rapper, will run as a 30-second Super Bowl ad.

Rapping appears to be all the rage in Super Bowl LIII. Expensify's first Super Bowl ad is a rap video starring 2 Chainz and actor Adam Scott.

You can watch the Expensify ad and all the Super Bowl commercials released thus far here.

'Romo Mode'

Skechers is returning to the Super Bowl with an ad starring Tony Romo promoting its slip-on footwear.

From the archive: Last year, Skechers ran a 15-second Super Bowl ad starring Howie Long to highlight its wide-fit shoes. Prior to that, Skechers ran a commercial in the 2015 game. This was a last-minute buy and they chose to reuse a spot that starred baseball legend Pete Rose.

Female empowerment

Toyota is the latest Super Bowl advertiser to put women front and center. Its ad, released on Tuesday, features Antoinette "Toni" Harris, the first female football player who does not play a specialist position like kicker to be offered a football college scholarship, Schultz reports.

The automaker joins brands like Bumble, Olay and Michelob Ultra in making an effort this year to speak to female football viewers. A smart move given women make up nearly half of the Super Bowl audience.

Kale savior

Mr. Peanut drives like a, well, nut to save Alex Rodriguez from kale in Planter's Super Bowl commercial. There's also a cameo by Charlie Sheen. It's the first ad for the brand since 2008 with a spot featuring a woman with a unibrow using cashews as a perfume.

On the podcast

In a special Super Bowl edition of Ad Age's podcast, we speak with Azania Andrews, VP of marketing at Michelob Ultra, about how the Anheuser-Busch brewer is looking to bring some calm to the Big Game and empower women.

Porn

Now that you are paying attention, Kraft's frozen food brand Devour ran ads on pornography website Pornhub on Monday as part of its Super Bowl campaign, Wall Street Journal reports. This comes as brands are especially sensitive to controversy. Devour released a 60-second version of its spot earlier in the month, about a boyfriend addicted to frozen food porn, which CBS will not run in the game. Instead it will air a 30-second, presumably cleaner, version of the spot. .

Trump is back

President Donald Trump will make an appearance during CBS' pre-game coverage of Super Bowl LIII after he skipped the tradition last year, Variety reports. Trump will do an interview on "Face the Nation" on Feb. 3.

Trump might be back, but Fugees' co-founder Pras Michel will not be. A spokesperson for Blacture, the still-unlaunched media platform that aims to highlight more African-American voices, says the company will sit out the game this year after advertising in 2018. Blacture was expected to debut in March 2018 but still has not made its debut.

Bookmark our Super Bowl ad chart, which is the most current look at all the marketers confirmed to air national spots in Super Bowl LIII.