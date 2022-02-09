This is Ad Age Senior Reporter Adrianne Pasquarelli filling in for Jeanine Poggi as we tick off the hours to Super Bowl LVI. With just a few days until the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams, airing on NBC on Feb. 13, Ad Age is bringing you breaking news, analysis and first looks at the high-stakes Big Game commercials—all in our Super Bowl newsletter. Sign up right here to get them in your email.
Super Bowl Alert: The Celeb Bowl, DraftKings intros Fortune and kids banking apps grow up
Fortune is fickle…or is she?
DraftKings revealed its “daring” Super Bowl spot from VaynerMedia, which marks the brand’s second consecutive commercial. The ad encourages a few lucky viewers to bet on the game for free. Check it out here.
DraftKings isn’t the only betting brand gambling on the Big Game. Mark Fischer writes about how FanDuel and Caesars are also hoping to cash in, but with different marketing approaches.
You can watch DraftKings’ ad and all the Super Bowl ads released so far here.
Kids’ banking apps grow up
The debut of a Super Bowl spot from Greenlight, the banking app and debit card for kids, illustrates the mainstream appeal of a fast-growing financial category. Five-year-old Greenlight will air a 30-second commercial with actor Ty Burrell of “Modern Family” fame to highlight how it can be useful for teaching kids early on about financial literacy. Other kid-focused banking apps, like Copper Banking which targets teens, are also in marketing growth mode. Read more about the trend and watch Greenlight’s spot here.
Celebs aplenty
With the Super Bowl taking place in Los Angeles for the first time in nearly three decades, marketers appear to be using the opportunity to bring out their A-game. Or at least, their A-List talent. Viewers will be treated to an impressive roster of familiar faces in the ads on Sunday, including the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost for Amazon, Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen for Lay’s, Matthew McConaughey for Salesforce and Anna Kendrick, who will star alongside Barbie in a Rocket Homes commercial. Even Lindsay Lohan joins a fun and judgement-free ad from Planet Fitness. Today, BMW revealed its spot starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus. Parker Herren breaks down the trend, which one expert called “a tidal wave of celebrities.”
To keep track of all the advertisers running national spots in the game, bookmark Ad Age’s regularly updated Super Bowl ad chart.
Sally sells seashells at the Super Bowl
Speaking of celebrities, add one more to the mix. Squarespace, a Big Game ad regular, dipped into the buzz surrounding HBO’s “Euphoria” with a spot starring series star Zendaya. She appears in an “alliterative 30-second commercial” as seashell-seller Sally, writes Ethan Jakob Craft, who notes that Squarespace’s in-house team—winner of Ad Age’s in-house agency of the year in 2020—developed the ad.
Snack time all the time
Pringles and agency Grey give viewers a creative look at the chip brand’s one-of-a-kind can, and how a man can still hit all the milestones of life with a Pringles can for a hand. Jon Springer writes more about the “sticky situation.”
Straight from the makers
Directors, marketers and agency execs behind some of this year's most anticipated in-game ads discussed their strategies with Ad Age earlier this week. Missed it? You can catch up here.