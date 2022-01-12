Super Bowl Alert—Food brands make comebacks, avocados get shoppable and travel returns

Auto category revs ups

General Motors is the latest auto brand announcing its return to the Super Bowl, Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz reports. GM will make an appearance in the Big Game for the third straight year, but provided no details on how many spots it will air and with nameplates it will feature.

Last year GM ran two spots in the game: one corporate spot plugging its electric vehicle ambitions and another for the Cadillac Lyriq, a crossover that marks the luxury brand’s first EV.

GM is the third automaker to publicly confirm plans to advertise in the Big Game, following Nissan and Toyota.

Hyundai won’t air a Super Bowl commercial this year, but still found a way to tie the brand to the Big Game. The company is turning to fictional ad man Dre Johnson from ABC sitcom “Black-ish” to develop a Super Bowl spot for Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, wrote on LinkedIn. This is part of an integration deal Hyundai struck with Disney and aired in last night's episode of the show.

