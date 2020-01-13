Super Bowl alert: Hyundai teases, snacks buy in

Hello Super Bowl junkies,
I’m Jeanine Poggi, Ad Age’s senior editor, kicking-off our countdown to Super Bowl LIV. In the weeks leading up to the game, which will air on Fox on Feb. 2, Ad Age will bring you breaking news, analysis and first looks at the high-stakes, big-game commercials—all in our Super Bowl Alerts newsletter. Sign up right here to get them in your email.
Join Ad Age on Jan. 28 as we bring together some of the top brands, agencies and creatives, including Hyundai, Pop-Tarts and WeatherTech, to discuss what it takes to pull off a Super Bowl commercial.
Something for Boston fans
While the New England Patriots won’t be playing in the Super Bowl this year, there’s still something for Boston fans … a Hyundai ad. The automaker released a teaser for its Boston-themed spot, which features four Boston-linked celebrities and plays on the cities notorious accent, Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz reports. When asked if the automaker shot the ad with the expectation that the Patriots would be in the Super Bowl a Hyundai spokesman said, "It would have been serendipitous for Boston’s home team, the Patriots, to be in the Super Bowl again this year, but the spot is not reliant on any specific team being in the Big Game. We think the humor will stand on its own and is something that will be enjoyed on a national level." Watch the teaser here.
Hyundai CMO Angela Zepeda sat down with Schultz at CES last week and revealed the "secret sauce” of Super Bowl advertising. The key, according to Zepeda, is to find the “human truth.” Hyundai will air its 12th Super Bowl commercial in the last 13 years.
Snack time
Frito-Lay is bringing Cheetos and Doritos back to the Super Bowl, Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl reports. PepsiCo Inc.’s snack unit confirmed it will run two 30-second spots during the Feb. 2 game, but did not disclose details. This will mark Cheetos' return to the Super Bowl after an 11-year hiatus.
Flashback: Cheetos ran its first Super Bowl ad in 2009, which showed a woman using the snack as a lure for pesky pigeons to retaliate against a spoiled woman yapping on her phone. In 2019, Doritos ran a spot featuring Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys re-imaging the boy band’s hit “I Want It That Way.”
To keep track of all the advertisers running national spots in the game, bookmark Ad Age’s regularly updated Super Bowl ad chart.
It’s electric
General Motors is bringing back the Hummer and will promote it with a Super Bowl ad starring LeBron James, reports Schultz, citing people familiar with the matter. The automaker will revive the polarizing brand, but this time as an electric truck instead of an emblem of gasoline consumption.
Take a sick day
Fox is encouraging Super Bowl audiences to call out sick the day after the Big Game as part of its marketing strategy for the Super Bowl, Variety reports. What should they do on this rest day, catch up on Fox TV shows, of course.
Spotted
Jennifer Lopez is apparently not only co-headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, but will also star in a Super Bowl commercial, according to TMZ. Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez were seen on set at the Hard Rock Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, along with DJ Khalen, rock star Steven Van Zandt and NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It is unclear which brand Lopez will represent.
Golden SUV
Kia shot its Super Bowl commercial in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last week according to Fox23. The scene looked like a police chase, featuring a golden SUV, and the company sent out a casting call for extras last month to play sports reporters at a news conference.
Last year, the automaker diverted from its typical approach of using celebrities with a 90-second ad touting its factory in West Point, Georgia and the workers employed there. This season's ad will be the first under Russell Wager, who took over in July as director of marketing operations after a stint at Mazda.
And in politics
Last week, President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg said they would each run 60-second commercials in Super Bowl LIV. Ad Age's Datacenter breaks down why this is just a drop in the bucket for both campaigns.
Go back in time and dive into Big Game ads of yore in Ad Age’s extensive Super Bowl ad archive.