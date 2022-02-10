Super Bowl Alert: Meta goes meta, EVs get big plugs and fists come out in new Big Game ads

EV showdown

We might as well call this year’s Super Bowl the Electric Bowl. Nearly all of the auto brands (and auto adjacent brands) airing commercials in the game this year will plug their electric-vehicle ambitions. Startup EV brand Polestar confirmed today it will run its first ad in the game, joining the likes of Kia, BMW, Nissan and General Motors, which are all pitching their EVs, Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz writes. The category also includes Wallbox, an electric vehicle charger maker, which will air its first Big Game commercial.

General Motors released its spot today, which is its version of an “Austin Powers” movie. Mike Myers plays Dr. EV-il—as in electric vehicles—and the character realizes he needs to solve climate change before taking over the world.

To keep track of all the advertisers running national spots in the game, bookmark Ad Age’s regularly updated Super Bowl ad chart.