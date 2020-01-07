Super Bowl alert: Olay focuses on females, SodaStream makes its return
Girl power
Super Bowl commercials historically haven’t been the friendliest to women, from the sheer lack of female representation to the stereotypical images of the women that are featured (think sex symbols or the nagging wife). Thankfully, over the past several years, advertisers have taken small steps to equalize the gender divide during the Big Game.
Olay, which made its first foray into the Super Bowl in 2019 with an ad starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, will take a bigger stride to putting women front and center in its Super Bowl creative. The Big Game spot will star an all-female cast and will be created by female-led agency Badger & Winters, Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports.
This is the first Super Bowl commercial for Badger & Winters, known for its 2016 “Women Not Objects” campaign. The 45-second ad will run during the fourth quarter.
Here’s Olay’s 2019 horror-themed ad that played upon Gellar’s roles in movies like “Scream 2” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”
Eco-friendly
SodaStream was known for having its original Super Bowl creative rejected in both 2013 and 2014 because it slammed rivals Coke and Pepsi. Now owned by PepsiCo, the sparkling water maker is returning to the Big Game for the first time since 2014. SodaStream will air a 30-second commercial, which will be directed by Bryan Buckley (who also directed the 2014 spot). The commercial will once again promote SodaStream’s ability to help the environment by cutting out single-use plastic.
Here’s a look at the 2013 spot, which originally featured exploding Coke and Pepsi bottles (the brand names were later removed), and the 2014 ad starring Scarlet Johansson.
And take a walk through memory lane with Super Bowl ads of yore in our voluminous, searchable Super Bowl Ad Archive.
What we know so far
There are 17 brands confirmed to advertise in the Big Game. There are high-profile newcomers like Facebook, whose Super Bowl plans were spoiled by actor Sylvester Stallone; and Super Bowl regulars, like TurboTax, which confirmed last week that it will return for its sixth consecutive appearance.
Thus far, five automakers have confirmed they will air spots in the game, including Kia, Toyota, Hyundai, Porsche and Audi.
To keep track of all the advertisers running national spots in the game, bookmark Ad Age’s regularly updated Super Bowl ad chart.
On the bench
There are also a few noteworthy brands sitting out of the game this year: After making its debut in 2019 with an ad starring Serena Williams, Bumble will not return this year; M&Ms will also be benched in favor of another Mars Wrigley brand, Snickers; and Colgate is out after running an ad starring Luke Wilson in 2019.
Sold out
Fox announced at the end of November that it was completely sold out of Super Bowl LIV, making it the fastest sell out of the Big Game in at least five years.
