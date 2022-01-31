Super Bowl Alert: Two mayos, one baby and a lot of teasing

Two mayos

Hellmann’s is returning to the Super Bowl with a spot that will once again tackle food waste. This time, Hellmann’s is tapping former linebacker and now coach Jerod Mayo to star in the commercial, Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports. As part of the spot, Unilever struck a licensing deal to pay homage to a series of Reebok short films that originally appeared in 2000 and became a well-remembered Super Bowl campaign in 2003.

Amy Schumer starred in last year’s ad for the Unilever brand.

