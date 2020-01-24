Super Bowl alert: what's trending, and it's another P&G ad

I’m Jeanine Poggi, Ad Age’s senior editor, counting down to Super Bowl LIV. In a little over a week, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Leading up to the game on Feb. 2, which will air on Fox, Ad Age will bring you breaking news, analysis and first looks at the high-stakes, Big-Game commercials—all in our Super Bowl Alerts newsletter. Sign up right here to get them in your email.
Some of the top brands, agencies and creatives discussing Super Bowl commercials include Hyundai, BBDO, Sabra hummus, Madonna Badger, Pop-Tarts and WeatherTech.
With just over a week to go until Super Bowl LIV, some commercial trends are starting to emerge. Like it or not, politics will play a part in the Big Game, but for the most part, marketers will play it safe with ads that lean in to humor. Celebrities are always a calling-card of Super Bowl creative, but this year we are seeing brands cram more celebrities into one spot in an effort to appeal to as many people as possible in 30 or 60 seconds. Here’s a full break down of what to expect come Feb. 2.
It's another P&G ad
Procter & Gamble will have three ads in the Super Bowl this year, including one from Tide and another corporate spot highlighting seven of its brands. The latter will actually be created in part by viewers through an interactive video (think choose-your-own adventure), Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports. Olay had already announced it would advertise in the game with a spot featuring an all-female cast.
Flashback: Tide sat out the Super Bowl last year, but made a splash in 2018 with four ads riffing on iconic Super Bowl commercials.
Dive further into Big Game ads of yore in Ad Age’s extensive Super Bowl ad archive. Including Apple’s iconic “1984” spot, which Ad Age editor Brian Braiker breaks down in this classic ad review.
New luxury
In its first Super Bowl ad, Hyundai-owned Genesis is scoffing at “old luxury”—things like pretentious, plastic-surgery-ridden rich people—Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz reports. Power-couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend star in the ad.
It’s a departure for a luxury auto brand to take a more humorous approach to a Super Bowl commercial. The luxury car segment “always had a little bit of trouble laughing at itself. They all act like consumers have had their sense of humors surgically removed,” says Bob Rayburn, executive creative director at Innocean. “Luxury should be fun,” he adds, while poking fun at other luxury car ads that deploy “messaging that acts like their car features are curing polio.”
To keep track of all the advertisers running national spots in the game, bookmark Ad Age’s regularly updated Super Bowl ad chart.
Remixed
Pepsi is remaking the Rolling Stones classic “Paint it Black” for its Super Bowl commercial, Schultz reports. The new versions will be performed by rapper Missy Elliot and up-and-comer H.E.R. Watch the teaser here.
The beverage giant is also the latest Super Bowl marketer to put women front-and-center in its Super Bowl spot. Here's a look at how marketers are trying to be more diverse and inclusive in their Big Game ads.
Sitting out
After running ads in five consecutive Super Bowls, Wix.com is sitting out of the Big Game, CMO Omer Shai posted on LinkedIn. "This year we are going to skip and focus on even bigger and better things. Super excited about our future," he wrote.
Wix has aired Super Bowl commercials featuring "Kung Fu Panda," starring Gal Gadot and Jason Stratham, YouTubers Rhett & Link and model Karlie Kloss.