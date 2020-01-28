Super Bowl alert: You'll laugh, you'll cry

Hello Super Bowl junkies,
There's less than a week to go until Super Bowl LIV where the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The game will air on Fox. Ad Age brings you breaking news, analysis and first looks at the high-stakes, Big-Game commercials.
You’ll laugh
Cheetos’ spot starring MC Hammer is poised to be a fan favorite this year. The commercial shows all the things people can’t touch after eating Cheetos, because of the orange and red dust left on your fingers (which the brand calls "Cheetle"). Prediction: This one has all the elements to make it a contender to top USA Today's ad meter.
And "The Office's" Rainn Wilson stars as the CEO of Sliced Bread Inc. in Little Caesar's first Super Bowl commercial. The Pizza! Pizza! brand is likening its pizza delivery to the best thing since, well, you know.
And you’ll cry
On the other end of the spectrum, Google released its 90-second spot which shows how search and its AI-powered Google Assistant helps an elderly man remember his dead wife. I’m not crying, you are.
It’s also hard not to get weepy over New York Life’s commercial about the different types of love originating in the ancient Greek language. The spot culminates with the most profound type of love—agape—or love as an action, and shows people doing selfless acts of love, like a son bathing his elderly father.
Female focused
Microsoft is the latest Super Bowl marketer putting women front-and-center and trying to be more inclusive in its commercial. The company will use its 60-second ad to tell the story of Katie Sowers, a coach for the San Francisco 49ers, who will become the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl.
Microsoft joins Olay and Amazon, among others, who are featuring women, minorities and LGBTQ in their Super Bowl ads.
Dog’s story
WeatherTech took an unconventional approach to its Super Bowl ad this year. Instead of using the 30-second commercial to promote its products like car mats, the goal is to get people to donate money to animal cancer research. The spot tells the story of Scout, the dog of WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil, who had cancer and was saved by the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Ad Age went behind the scenes of the shoot. You can watch the making of the ad and the full spot here.
Others ads released today include: Hershey’s first ad promoting Reese’s Take 5; Avocados From Mexico ad starring Molly Ringwald; and Mtn Dew’s spoof of “The Shining.” Watch all the ads as they are released here.
Budweiser backlash
Budweiser is receiving some backlash for its Super Bowl ad which includes protest footage from the 2016 Charlotte Uprising that turned violent. According to the Charlotte Observer, the use of the scene is opening old wounds in the city. Budweiser’s ad, “Typical Americans,” shows scenes of people doing good juxtaposed to negative stereotypes of Americans. One scene features Ken Nwadike, founder of the so-called Free Hugs Project, hugging a police officer at a march in Charlotte, North Carolina, aimed at protesting an incident in which a police officer shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott, a 43-year-old black man.
Ad Age maintains a regularly updated Super Bowl ad chart tracking all the advertisers running national spots in the game.
Ad Age has an extensive Super Bowl ad archive.