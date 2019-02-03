Super Bowl commercials warn: beware of robots

TurboTax Live 2019 Super Bowl 'RoboChild' TV ad Credit: TurboTax

Super Bowl LIII advertisers have found some new stars for their Big Game commercials—robots and smart devices.

TurboTax, Pringles, Michelob Ultra and Sprint are among the brands that featured artificial intelligence in their commercials, and the depiction of the technology was not always pretty.

Intuit's TurboTax introduced "RoboChild" in its Super Bowl spot, a robot (depicted as a mechanical figure with a human-like face) who dreams of being a CPA, but doesn't quite have the emotional intelligence for the job. TurboTax's CPAs are real, live people, and not automated, is the message.