Tony Romo takes life easy in Skechers' Super Bowl commercial

Tony Romo will star in Skechers' Super Bowl commercial promoting its line of slip-on footwear.

In the 30-second spot, released Tuesday, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback says "I like to make my life easy" and is shown putting a golf ball into a giant hole, using an automatic ball machine to play fetch with his dog and eating snacks while a robotic vacuum cleans up the mess. The ad is slated to run in the third quarter, but might be moved to the second. Skechers has been working with Tony Romo since 2017.

Last year, Skechers ran a 15-second Super Bowl ad starring Howie Long to highlight its wide-fit shoes. Prior to that, Skechers ran a commercial in the 2015 game. This was a last-minute buy and they chose to reuse a spot that starred baseball player Pete Rose.

A company spokeswoman says Skechers does not want to comment on the agency the brand worked with for the new Super Bowl spot. For last year's big game spot, the brand worked with Siltanen & Partners Advertising. A representative from Siltanen confirmed the agency created this year's spot.

Last fall, Skechers reported an uptick of 7.5 percent in third-quarter earnings over the year-earlier period, to $1.2 billion. On an earnings call with analysts, Chief Operating Officer David Weinberg praised the brand's marketing.

"We believe our product and marketing are both on point," he said on the call.

Yet Skechers is facing heavy competition in the footwear arena, as many once hot brands are seeing sales begin to decelerate, according to a recent report from market research firm NPD Group. Smaller brands such as Allbirds are also gaining ground with new retail locations and followings.