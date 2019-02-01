Toyota makes last-minute Super Bowl ad buy and CBS halftime report sponsorship

The new 2020 Toyota GR Supra Credit: Toyota

Toyota has boosted its Super Bowl ad buy at the last minute with a 60-second spot, as well as a sponsorship of CBS's halftime report.

The automaker had previously secured time for a 60-second ad that will run at the end of the second quarter. That spot by Burrell Communications was released online earlier this week. It plugs Toyota's RAV4 and features female football player Antoinette "Toni" Harris.

The second ad is also 60 seconds and will air immediately after the halftime entertainment, Toyota said in a statement on Friday. A Toyota spokeswoman confirmed that the ad buy and the sponsorship of the CBS halftime report were secured in recent days. CBS did not immediately return a request for comment.

The on-field halftime music show is sponsored by Pepsi. This year's act includes Maroon 5 as the headliner with appearances by Travis Scott and and Big Boi.

Toyota's second ad, called "Wizard," is by Toyota agency-of-record Saatchi & Saatchi and will feature the all-new 2020 Toyota GR Supra. The Japanese automaker is bringing the two-seat sports car back after a 21-year absence.

"The spot will showcase Supra's performance, capability and style as it conquers the obstacles of a life-sized pinball machine to an audience of over 100 million people during the most-watched TV event of the year," Toyota said in a statement.

Toyota announced its ad buy the same day that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirmed that it is sitting out of its first Super Bowl since 2009.

The media buy was placed by Saatchi and Zenith Media. Toyota also made a last-minute buy in last year's game when it added a 30-second spot to two previously planned 60-second ads.

Contributing: Jeanine Poggi