Special Report: Super Bowl

Super Bowl ads kick off with TurboTax announcing commercial plans

TurboTax is the first brand to announce it will return to the Big Game
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on October 07, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Super Bowl LVI is 85% sold out of commercial time
Credit: Turbotax

Intuit is returning to the Super Bowl with a commercial for its TurboTax brand.

This would make it TurboTax’s ninth consecutive Big Game ad as the company once again looks to reach consumers at the start of tax prep season.

TurboTax is the first brand to confirm it will run a commercial in Super Bowl LVI, which will air on NBC on Feb. 13.

Intuit has leaned into live sports in recent years; aside from the Super Bowl and running ads in the NFL playoffs, the company also recently struck a $500 million arena naming-rights deal with the Los Angeles Clippers for their new stadium.

Intuit Chief Marketing Officer Lara Balazs said the company continues to be attracted to sports because it’s a place where people are engaged and watching live.

The Super Bowl marketplace has moved briskly, with NBC announcing in September that it is nearly sold out of commercial time in the game. The network is asking as much as $6.5 million per 30 seconds of airtime, up from the $5.6 million price tag for the game on CBS earlier this year.

In this year's Super Bowl, TurboTax ran a 30-second commercial from creative agency Wieden+Kennedy that featured the “desks” of TurboTax live experts rolling, floating, and in one version of the spot rotating around like a wooden mobile—all as experts dish out tax expertise and advice through a laptop.

While TurboTax did not provide details on the creative direction of its 2022 Super Bowl campaign, Balazs said the company will certainly utilize platforms like TikTok before, during and after the Big Game to promote its ad.

TurboTax first experimented on TikTok during the 2020 Super Bowl, where it brought its “All People Are Tax People” dance to the platform.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Super Bowl LVI is 85% sold out of commercial time

Super Bowl LVI is 85% sold out of commercial time
What Springsteen’s DWI arrest means for Jeep’s marketing

What Springsteen’s DWI arrest means for Jeep’s marketing
The Super Bowl 2021 advertisers that have added the most social followers so far

The Super Bowl 2021 advertisers that have added the most social followers so far
Watch the uncut Brady/Gronk T-Mobile commercial banned from Super Bowl

Watch the uncut Brady/Gronk T-Mobile commercial banned from Super Bowl
Super Bowl LV advertisers disappoint on diversity in the director's chair

Super Bowl LV advertisers disappoint on diversity in the director's chair
Super Bowl advertisers fell short on key diversity and inclusion measures, analysis shows

Super Bowl advertisers fell short on key diversity and inclusion measures, analysis shows
Super Bowl viewership falls to lowest levels in years

Super Bowl viewership falls to lowest levels in years

Super Bowl Alert: That's a wrap

Super Bowl Alert: That's a wrap