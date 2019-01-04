TurboTax returns for sixth consecutive Super Bowl

Credit: Intuit

TurboTax will run a Super Bowl ad for the sixth straight year as part of a new marketing investment parent company Intuit is making in the National Football League.

Intuit struck a deal to make its TurboTax Live product the presenting sponsor of the AFC and NFC championship games played on Jan. 20. It represents the first time the NFL has inked a sponsor for both games, which have averaged 48 million TV viewers for the past five years, according to the NFL. Intuit also becomes the NFL's official sponsor for financial and accounting software, as well as tax-preparation services. Financial terms were not released for the multi-year deal. The league did not previously have a sponsor in the category. Including TV ad buys, Intuit's NFL investment is expected to total more than $15 million annually.

"As an official sponsor of the NFL, we have a unique opportunity to reach a highly engaged audience with solutions to help them prosper during the height of tax season," Mary-Ann Somers, chief growth officer for Intuit's consumer group, stated in a press release.

The press release did not reveal details about the Super Bowl ad and an Intuit representative did not immediately respond to an email. Creative duties are expected to be handled by Wieden & Kennedy Portland as they were last year.

The Super Bowl is a natural fit for TurboTax because the game comes as tax season gets underway. Last year, TurboTax ran two ads in the game as part of a campaign that attempted to quell fears about tax preparation by making normally scary things, like spooky attic noises, not so scary.

Also in last year's game, Intuit ran its first spot for the corporate brand, a Pixar-style commercial featuring a new character, the Intuit Giant. Intuit does not plan to return to the big game promoting the corporate brand in 2019, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Contributing: Jeanine Poggi