TurboTax, in Super Bowl ad, finds something everyone has in common
TurboTax is looking to unite Super Bowl viewers by pointing out something we all have in common: taxes.
The company released an extended version of its music video-style ad on Wednesday. In it, a diverse cast dances to the lyrics, “All people are tax people.” The spot features various races, demographics and people from all walks of life, including two deaf women, who sign the lyrics.
TurboTax will air a 45-second version of the spot in the second quarter of the game. The spot was created by Wieden & Kennedy.
The company says the song “pays tribute to Bounce music, with its repetitive, high energy and southern-style roots, and is brought to life on film featuring a diverse array and reflection of the American people.”
TurboTax is the latest Super Bowl advertiser to make an effort to make its ad more inclusive and diverse. Microsoft will feature the first female NFL coach to coach a Super Bowl; Olay tapped an all-female cast for its spot; Sabra casted two drag queens; and Amazon’s spot will start Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia.
This is TurboTax’s seventh consecutive Super Bowl ad. Last year’s commercial starred a mechanical robot with a child-like face who dreams of growing up to be a CPA, but lacks the emotional complexity to do so. The ad promoted the TurboTax Live feature, which connects customers to live CPAs, enrolled agents and tax attorneys.