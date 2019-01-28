Turkish Airlines taps Ridley Scott for Super Bowl commercial

Credit: Turkish Airlines

Sir Ridley Scott will make his return to TV commercials for the first time in nearly 20 years during the Super Bowl. The award-winning director of "Gladiator" and "Alien," directed the short film, "The Journey," for Turkish Airlines, a clip of which will air during Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

Anomaly partnered with Scott to direct the six-minute film, which showcases Istanbul and is based around the plot of a cat-and-mouse chase across the city's landmarks. The goal is also to promote the city's new airport. Sylvia Hoeks ("Blade Runner 2049" and "The Girl in the Spider's Web") stars in the film.

"I decided to go back and click-into advertising because I love the chase and the speed of the job," Scott said in a statement. "The fact is that this project went beyond the limitations of traditional advertising, and allowed me the creative freedom to tell the story."

Turkish Airlines will air a 30-second clip of the film during the Big Game. This is the airline's third consecutive Super Bowl ad.

The film will be released on Turkish Airlines' social media platforms and the 30-second and 60-second trailers will als run in cinemas and on TV.

Last year, Turkish Airlines ran a commercial starring Dr. Mehmet Oz inviting viewers to explore new places using their five senses. Directed by Danish director Martin Aamund, the spot was filmed under extreme weather conditions, with temperatures up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit in the Sahara Desert and negative-32 degrees Fahrenheit for the Northern Lights. The commercial celebrates the magic of the human body to excel in diverse conditions. The airline's 2017 ad starred Morgan Freeman.