The Washington Post will air its first Super Bowl commercial

Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

The Washington Post will air its first Super Bowl ad highlighting the work of reporters and the role it plays in Americans' lives.

The 60-second spot, which will air in the fourth quarter, is narrated by Tom Hanks.

"The Super Bowl is a remarkable moment to recognize the courage and commitment of journalists around the world that is so essential to our democracy," Fred Ryan, publisher and CEO of The Washington Post, said in a statement. "While most Super Bowl ad producers have the better part of a year, we had the lesser part of a week, but with an event this big, we decided to seize the opportunity to make this a milestone moment in our ongoing campaign to highlight reporters' work and the importance of press freedom."

The spot was produced in partnership with Mark Woollen and Associates. The Post is owned by Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, which is running two ads in the game, one for Alexa and another for Amazon Studios. The Post ad comes as media companies increasingly find themselves a target of President Donald Trump. The Post will not release the ad until the game.