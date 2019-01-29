Watch all the 2019 Super Bowl commercials released so far

Following a trend that was set in motion years ago, plenty of brands are releasing their Super Bowl ads early in hopes of getting a little pre-game buzz. Planters, Doritos, Toyota, Skechers and Expensify are the latest to drop their spots, with plenty more expected by the end of the week. For a look at what is to come, check out Ad Age's Super Bowl ad chart, which is continually updated.

Below, watch every Super Bowl ad that marketers have released before the Feb. 3 game, with the latest on top.

Planters, "Crunch Time," Tuesday, Jan. 29