Watch all the 2019 Super Bowl commercials released so far

Following a trend that was set in motion years ago, plenty of brands are releasing their Super Bowl ads early in hopes of getting a little pre-game buzz. Planters, Doritos, Toyota, Skechers and Expensify are the latest to drop their spots, with plenty more expected by the end of the week. For a look at what is to come, check out Ad Age's Super Bowl ad chart, which is continually updated.
Below, watch every Super Bowl ad that marketers have released before the Feb. 3 game, with the latest on top.
Planters, "Crunch Time," Tuesday, Jan. 29
VaynerMedia
Planters dusts off the Nutmobile for its first Super Bowl ad since 2008. It stars Charlie Sheen and Alex Rodriguez.
Skechers, "Easy Life," Tuesday, Jan. 29
Siltanen & Partners Advertising
CBS football analyst Tony Romo, who is a media darling this week after he put his predictive powers on display during the A.F.C. championship game, pops up in Skechers' Super Bowl ad promoting its line of slip-on footwear.
Toyota, "Toni," Tuesday, Jan. 29
Burrell Communications
In a female empowerment play, the automaker spotlights Antoinette "Toni" Harris. She is the first female football player who does not play a specialist position like kicker to be offered football college scholarships.
Doritos, "Now It's Hot," Tuesday, Jan. 29
Goodby Silverstein & Partners
PepsiCo continues its celebrity blitz with a Doritos ad featuring a hip hop version of the 1990s boy-band classic "I Want it That Way," starring the Backstreet Boys and Chance the Rapper.
Expensify, "Expensify This," Tuesday, Jan. 29
JohnXHannes New York
Expensify's first Super Bowl ad stars rapper 2 Chainz and actor Adam Scott, and includes a hidden receipt for viewers to "expense."
Pepsi, "More Than OK," Monday, Jan. 28
Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Steve Carell, Cardi B and Lil Jon appear in the ad, which mentions Coke by name and takes on the habit of waiters asking, "Is Pepsi OK?"
Stella Artois, "Change up the Usual," Monday, Jan. 28
Mother New York
Jeff Bridges and Sarah Jessica Parker reprise their old roles from "The Big Lebowski" and "Sex and the City." Bridges took to Twitter to tease the return of "The Dude" a few days before the ad was released.
Pringles, "Sad Device," Monday, Jan. 28
Grey New York
The Kellogg-owned snack brand touts flavor stacking by pointing out that smart speakers can spew facts, but fall short when it comes to taste buds.
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, "The Pure Experience," Monday, Jan. 28
FCB Chicago
The organic brew makes use of a sensory phenomenon known as autonomous sensory meridian response. "My hope is that it feels strange, that in this sea of loudness and noise, that there is this disruptive quiet," says Azania Andrews, VP for Michelob Ultra.
Michelob Ultra, "Robots," Friday, Jan. 25
FCB Chicago
A few days earlier Mich Ultra plugged its main variety with an ad poking fun of people who take their workouts a little too seriously, by comparing them to robots.
Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer, "The Pitch," Thursday, Jan. 24
Bullish
The Anheuser-Busch InBev brand's ad is inspired by ABC's "Shark Tank." A few members of the show weighed in on Twitter after it was released.
Budweiser, "Wind Never Felt Better," Wednesday, Jan. 23
David Miami
Bob Dylan's "Blowin' in the Wind" backs the spot that touts the brewer's use of wind power to run its breweries.
Colgate, "Close Talker," Friday, Jan. 18
WPP's Red Fuse Communications
The Super Bowl pre-release season got started more than two weeks before the game, when Colgate put out its spot starring Luke Wilson.