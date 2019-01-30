Watch Alexa failures in Amazon's Super Bowl commercial

Amazon recruits celebrities to test Alexa technologies -- but not all of them make the cut in its Super Bowl ad.

In the 90-second commercial released on Wednesday, Alexa is shown embedded in a microwave. "We are putting her in a lot of stuff now," an employee says. "But trust me, there are a lot of fails."

Those "failures" include putting Alexa into Forest Whitaker's electric toothbrush; the collar of Harrison Ford's dog; and the hot tub of Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson. Then there was the "incident," where Alexa turned off the power of the entire Earth.

The spot, which was created with Lucky Generals and Amazon's internal creative team, will air in the second-half of the game.

This is Amazon's fourth consecutive Super Bowl spot promoting Alexa. Last year, Amazon aired an ad where Alexa loses her voice and is replaced by celebrities like Cardi B, Gordon Ramsey, Rebel Wilson and Sir Anthony Hopkins. It also included a cameo from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Amazon made its Super Bowl debut in 2016 with an ad promoting Alexa starring Alec Baldwin.