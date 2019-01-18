Watch Luke Wilson in Colgate's Super Bowl commercial

"I'm a close talker, so I was excited about all-new Colgate Total," Wilson says in the ad as he stands very, very close to his colleagues.

This is the first Super Bowl LIII ad to officially drop. Last year, Stella Artois was the first marketer to release its full Super Bowl commercial on Jan. 16.

While this isn't the first time Colgate has aired a spot in the Big Game, it is the first time it has featured its oral-care brand. This is Wilson's first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

Colgate, last ran a Big Game ad in Super Bowl 50 reminding viewers to save water.