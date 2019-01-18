Super Bowl

Watch Luke Wilson in Colgate's Super Bowl commercial

The oral care ad is the first game spot to be released early

Luke Wilson gets real close in Colgate's Super Bowl ad for its Total oral care brand. Colgate debuted the 30-second spot on Friday. The commercial, which was created by WPP's Red Fuse Communications, will air in the third quarter. It was directed by Bryan Buckley, who has more than 60 Super Bowl commercial credits to his name.

"I'm a close talker, so I was excited about all-new Colgate Total," Wilson says in the ad as he stands very, very close to his colleagues.

This is the first Super Bowl LIII ad to officially drop. Last year, Stella Artois was the first marketer to release its full Super Bowl commercial on Jan. 16.

While this isn't the first time Colgate has aired a spot in the Big Game, it is the first time it has featured its oral-care brand. This is Wilson's first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

Colgate, last ran a Big Game ad in Super Bowl 50 reminding viewers to save water.

