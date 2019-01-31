Watch Michael Bublé star in Bubly's Super Bowl commercial

PepsiCo today released its third and final Super Bowl ad, a spot for its Bubly sparkling water brand starring Canadian crooner Michael Bublé.
The 30-second spot by Goodby Silverstein & Partners is called "Can I have a bublé?" It shows comedian Aparna Nancherla and others convincing the singer that the drink is not named after him. The concept was teased in a video released Jan. 17. The ad features four new flavors: blackberrybubly, cranberrybubly, raspberrybubly and peachbubly.
PepsiCo previously released Super Bowl ads for Doritos and its flagship soda brand, which also feature celebrities.